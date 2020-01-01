Nigeria can perform better against Tunisia after below par Algeria effort – Adepoju

On Tuesday, Gernot Rohr's side will aim to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Algeria three days ago

Former midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has urged the Super Eagles to produce a better display against in Tuesday’s international friendly encounter in .

The three-time African champions battle the Carthage Eagles at the Jacques Lemans Arena as part of preparations for next month's double-header Afcon qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Last July, Nigeria defeated the North African nation 1-0 in to win bronze at the 2019 and the former midfielder is expecting them to bounce back from the defeat.

More teams

“They are top-notch friendlies. We saw Algeria what they did, they are the African champions and Tunisia are a very good team as well,” Adepoju told Goal.

“I want them to take the match against Tunisia with all seriousness because it won't be nice for Nigeria to lose two games in a row, it is going to affect our Fifa ranking.

“I'm very sure the players will do everything possible and we're going to see a better performance on Tuesday.”

Fans were left infuriated by the Super Eagles performance against Algeria on Friday where Ramy Bensebaini's early strike separated both teams, and Adepoju did not hesitate to rate the performance critically.

Article continues below

“It was a below par performance,” he continued. “I believe the Super Eagles have more potential and they can play better than what we saw against Algeria.

“I will not write the team off, probably because of the situation at the moment, and in that game I believe they have players who have not blended together. Nevertheless, I believe the game against Tunisia will be better.

“In a team, the performance of the entire group is very important and I do not want to focus on personal ratings. I believe it's a team game which every player needs to be up and doing.”