Nigeria camp sizzles with the arrival of Musa, Iwobi and Ndidi

The number of Super Eagles players in Uyo have increased to 12 as preparation gets underway for their clash with the Squirrels and the Crocodiles

captain and Al-Nassr winger Ahmed Musa, forward Alex Iwobi and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, as well as nine other players, are in camp.

The three-time African champions will take on the Republic of Benin in their opening Group L 2021 qualifier at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, Musa, who missed the Super Eagles friendly against last month, arrived in Uyo, along with Iwobi, Ndidi, Maduka Okoye, Jamilu Collins and Ramon Azeez.

Also in camp are Chidozie Awaziem, SemiAjayi, Ola Aina, Kenenth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

defender Brian Idowu has withdrawn from the game owing to passport issues and has been replaced with ’s Ifeanyi Anaemena. 11 players are still expected at the Super Eagles camp.

After their encounter with the Squirrels, Nigeria will travel to Setsoto Stadium to tackle Lesotho in their second group match on Sunday.