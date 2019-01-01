Nigeria arrive in Meihzou for China invitational tournament

The Super Falcons landed at the Meixian Airport on Tuesday evening ahead of Thursday's clash with the Steel Roses

Nigeria senior women team landed in Meihzou on Tuesday evening ahead of the 2019 Invitational Women Tournament opener against China on Thursday.

The Super Falcons - the only African team, will compete at the maiden edition of the four-nation tournament alongside hosts, Romania and South Korea.

Before leaving Nigeria for the tournament, Thomas Dennerby's ladies have been training in Abuja to put finishing touches toward making a good outing in China.

Article continues below

Nigeria's delegation arrived at the Meizhuo Meixian Changgangji International Airport at 4pm local time [9am in Nigeria] and they were joined by four players from Europe on Tuesday evening.

The African champions will play hosts China on Thursday, January 17 in the quest for a place in the final to face winner between Romania and South Korea three days later.

Nigeria will be seeking for title glory in the Asian nation as they kickstart their preparations for the 24-nation Women's World Cup this summer.