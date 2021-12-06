Nigeria’s Aribo has not thought about his best position for Rangers after scoring against Dundee

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has admitted he does not know his best position after scoring in the team’s 3-0 Scottish Premiership triumph against Dundee at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international continued with his fine run of form for the Gers as he scored the opener in the 36th minute after finishing a cross from Glen Kamara and then forced the second goal in the 55th minute after his effort was diverted into the net by Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney.

Aribo, who has now scored five top-flight goals from 16 appearances has revealed he has never thought about what his best position is while turning out for the Gers and further explained what it feels like to work with new coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“I’ve always said that I want to improve on my numbers and leave my impact on the game. It’s good I’ve managed to do that lately. I want to keep pushing on,” Aribo said as quoted by The Herald.

“I’ve never really thought about what is my best position. I’ve just been happy to do what the manager wants me to do in this role. I’m really enjoying playing a bit further forward and trying to chip in with more goals."

On the team’s display against Dundee, the Super Eagle said: “First and foremost we’re buzzing with the result. We’re happy with the performance too.

“We knew how important it was to start fast, try to get as many goals as possible and we’re pleased that we managed to do that.”

On the impact of coach Van Bronckhorst, Aribo said: “He’s come in, asked us to play with his style. It’s taken a little bit of time to get used to but the boys are happy with it.

“He [Gio] has got a lot of us running forwards to cause mayhem because then there’s a lot of bodies around that area. It causes confusion for the defenders.

“It’s very important to be flexible. You never know where another team’s weakness is so whether you have to play one role or another, it’s massively important.

“Every day the boys are improving and wanting to show the manager what we’re capable of. We want to score as many goals as we can. We wanted to send a statement out to the rest of the league. Hopefully, we can continue doing that.

“We’ve had to stick together, we always do that. What the manager is saying to us, we trust in his process. You have to shoot in football matches because you never know what can happen. I got lucky with the deflection, if you don’t shoot then you won’t score.

“It’s so important to firstly, trust yourself as a player, and then secondly trust your teammates. You trust the gaffer and everything he says.”

Aribo will hope to keep his spot when Rangers travel to France to face Lyon in their Europa League Group A fixture at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.