Nigeria’s Afcon-bound Iheanacho reflects on his highlight of 2021

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has picked out Youri Tielemans' wonder goal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final as his favourite moment of 2021.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international was instrumental for the Foxes as they qualified for the final of the competition at Wembley.

He managed to score in the fifth-round victory against Brighton & Hove Albion and in the quarter-final, he scored a brace against Manchester United at King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho continued his fine run in the competition as he scored his fourth goal against Southampton to send Leicester to their first FA Cup final since 1969.

In the final, Leicester came up against Chelsea and after a 0-0 draw in the first half at Wembley, Tielemans produced magic with a wonder goal in the 63rd minute scoring from an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the top corner.

Despite scoring four goals in the competition and helping the Foxes claim their first-ever FA Cup trophy, Iheanacho has described Tielemans’ goal as “a moment that everyone loved.”

“2021 has been brilliant for us. We won two trophies and we did really well. It was brilliant. Hopefully, it will happen again,” Iheanacho said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“With football, you never know what will happen, but we’ll work towards this and hopefully the second half of the season will be very good for us.

“My personal highlight was Youri [Tielemans'] screamer [vs. Chelsea in the FA Cup final]. I was looking at the ball from when it left his foot until it went into the net.

“The feeling when the final whistle went, I couldn’t believe it, but it was a good feeling and I think everyone at Leicester City Football Club, and Leicester City as well, we really felt that was one moment that everyone loved.”

Iheanacho is among the players heading to the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon as he will lead Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan and they will start their campaign with a game against the Pharaohs at Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.