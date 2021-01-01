Nick Yakhama: Financial constraints see Vihiga United part ways with technical director

The former Kenya international has been with the Western region side since he was appointed in August 2019

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United and the technical director Nick Yakhama have parted ways.

The club confirmed that ending the association was made necessary due to the financial constraints the club has been facing this season.

"The club announces parting ways with the technical director [Nick[ Yakhama on mutual consent," Vihiga United announced.

The club's president Kahi Indimuli revealed Yakhama's exit was affirmed by the executive committee who met and deliberated over the issue.

Indimuli had kind words for the former Kenya international who has served Vihiga United since he was appointed in August 2019.

"He has served the club diligently and I believe players have benefitted from his experience and expertise. I wish Nick well," said Indimuli.

Vihiga United, with just two wins, five draws and nine losses, are fighting to ensure they save their season after a poor start. They are currently 16th, just above Mathare United and Zoo FC, who are playing catch-up games.

In a recent interview, head coach Sammy Okoth, whose future had attracted speculation of an exit due to poor results, had explained how he plans to cure the problems they are currently facing.

"To win matches, we have to score, without scoring it is either a draw or a loss," Okoth said.

"In our training, we will try to sharpen our striking department and prepare them better to score goals. It does not mean other departments are 100%, okay, football is a learning process and we learn daily.



"As much as our focus will be on finishing, our goalkeeping department, as well as the defensive one, have to be strong as well. It applies to midfield as well because every department is dependent on another."

When the season shall resume, Vihiga United's first five fixtures look winnable on paper as they will start with an away game against their neighbours Nzoia Sugar before hosting Bandari.

After the Bandari tie, they will visit Bidco United - a side they were promoted together at the end of the 2019/20 season - before playing Sofapaka.

Article continues below

They will then face Wazito FC and Kariobangi Sharks - sides who are way above them on the table - thereafter.

The league was paused after the state halted all sporting activities in the country following the surge of positive cases of the coronavirus.

At the time, Tusker, KCB and AFC Leopards were the first, the second and the third teams respectively although Ingwe had played 14 games - two fewer than the sides above them.