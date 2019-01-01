Nick Mwendwa: Victims of match-fixing in KPL will face life bans

The federation boss reveals to Goal that they will investigate the claims by Homeboyz chairman and promised action will be taken

Football Kenya Federation have stated that those involved in match-fixing in the Kenyan Premier League will face life bans.

Speaking three days after Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula sacked his coach Paul Nkata for alleged match-fixing claims, Mwendwa said that the most severe punishment if found guilty is a life ban from the sport.

After sacking the Ugandan coach, Shimanyula dropped sensational claims that match-fixing was rife in Kenyan football with up to five clubs suspected to have been involved in the scam.

Shimanyula further warned that Kenyan football was facing a serious crisis adding that the vice is deeply entrenched in the local league and pointed a finger at top giants Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Zoo Kericho as among the teams that are involved in the trade.

In an interview with Goal, Mwendwa says they have reached out to world body Fifa to help handle the situation in the country. “I spoke to Shimanyula on phone and we have asked him to put his claims in writing and send the same to the federation before seven days elapse.

“We have also reached out to Fifa on the same and they are yet to respond but I know they will reply when they get our letter. The only thing I can say for now is that those mentioned in such a scam and if found guilty, they will be banned for life. That is the punishment and that is the reality.

“Our disciplinary committee will only start meetings to investigate the claims moments they get the full report from Shimanyula. This is a serious matter that we must handle with soberness because those involved could have ended their careers.”

Under Nkata, Homeboyz has gone for seven league matches without a win, their best performance of late being a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars last week.