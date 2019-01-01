Nick Mwendwa set to win final four-year term as FKF president is unopposed

The incumbent should win the main office position after no one else offered their candidacy to oppose him in the December elections

Nick Mwendwa is expected to win the Football Federation (FKF) presidency unopposed after no one else offered their candidacy for the post in the upcoming elections.

Mwendwa and his running partner Doris Petra Mao will continue as the president and deputy president respectively after they were cleared by the Electoral Board with no one else available to challenge them in the upcoming elections.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, ex-Vihiga county governor Moses Akaranga and 's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda had initially publicly declared their interest to unseat Mwendwa but did not present themselves for vetting and clearance.

“Having examined the nomination forms submitted by candidates for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) 2019 presidential elections for the position of the president and running mate, the electoral board recommends [Nicholas Mwendwa] Kithuku and [Doris Petra] Mao for the positions of president and deputy president respectively,” the electoral board revealed in a document released on Thursday.

The board further listed candidates who have been cleared to vie for various county positions, national executive council posts as well as the new women representative post which has attracted three candidates.

Gor Mahia's national treasure Sally Bolo, Margaret Omondi and former referee Momanyi Kerubo will contest for the newly-created post.

“We have revealed a preliminary list of candidates who we have cleared to vie at both the county and national level,” said board Chairman Prof. Edwin Wamukoya.

“We have not cleared some of the aspirants due to issues we had with their eligibility as well as double endorsements. We will be verifying these in due course and will come back with verdicts on the aforementioned.”

The electoral board will have to hear complaints from dissatisfied parties during a three-day period between October 24 and 26.

The aspirants who will not be satisfied by the board's ruling will have another three extra days to launch their appeals between October 28 and 30 with the Appeals Committee.

Voter verification will be done between November 4 and 9.

The board will proceed to publish the list of eligible voters on November 11 and disputes will be entertained two days later.

The final list of eligible voters will be published on November 21 before the county elections shall be held on November 23 while the national polls will take place on December 7.