Nick Mwendwa: Michael Olunga to join Harambee Stars on Wednesday
Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol have finally agreed to release Michael Olunga in order for the Kenyan international to link up with the rest of the squad at their training camp in France.
Goal reported earlier on Tuesday that Kashiwa Reysol had threatened to delay the release of the former Thika United and Gor Mahia striker, which forced the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to seek Fifa's helping hand on the matter.
The delay could have jeopardized Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne's preparation for the upcoming Afcon finals in Egypt.
Migne's preliminary Stars squad are currently in France for a 19-day training session at the French Rugby Federation facilities in Marcoussis.
"Kashiwa Reysol have finally agreed to release Michael Olunga after we wrote to FIFA to intervene. Olunga has informed me that he will travel tonight and should link up with the team tomorrow (Wednesday)," FKF President Nick Mwendwa has told Goal from Paris.
Olunga's expected arrival will make it a full house for Migne's striking department as John Avire, Masud Juma, and Christopher Mbamba are already in the camp.
Kenya have lined up two friendly matches in their preparations for Afcon, against Madagascar on June 7 in Paris and against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 15.
Harambee Stars will face Algeria on June 23 in the opening match in Group C, before facing neighbours Tanzania on June 27. Their last group match is against Senegal on July 1.
All the Harambee Stars matches will be played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.