Harambee Stars: Mwendwa reveals Kenya's next friendly opponents

The two matches will be the first duties for the new technical bench of the Kenyan national team

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed two friendly matches have been lined up for Harambee Stars.

Mwendwa revealed the future plans for Harambee Stars as FKF unveiled the new technical bench which is expected to steer the national team after Sebastien Migne's contract was terminated.

Francis Kimanzi has been appointed head coach and he will be deputized by 's head coach Zedekiah Otieno.

"We have already two friendly matches for Harambee Stars one against Ugandan Cranes on September 8 before another on October 10 against Libya. We have not yet settled on the venue for the Harambee Stars against Libya match but it will be played either in or ," Mwendwa told Goal.

"The two friendly matches are expected to be the first duties for our new coaches during the international break."

Article continues below

Kenya will play the friendly tests as they prepare for Group G's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 qualifications where they will face , Togo and Comoros.

Kenya were bundled out of the African Nation's Championship (Chan) by following a 4-1 penalty win for Taifa Stars at Kasarani in Nairobi. Both matches in the first and the second legs ended in goalless draws.

Apart from Kimanzi and assistant coach Otieno, FKF has also appointed former AFC and Harambe Starlets goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo to take charge of those duties in the men's national football team.