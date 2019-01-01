Nick Mwendwa: FKF will take action against AFC Leopards for beating referee

Ingwe 'stewards' were involved in ugly scenes at the end of their league match against Nzoia Sugar that concluded in a 1-1 draw

AFC Leopards have been urged to produce the ‘stewards’, who roughed up a match referee on Sunday.

Ingwe stewards were involved in ugly scenes after the final whistle of their league match against Nzoia Sugar that ended in a 1-1 draw. Ten-man Nzoia scored a late equalizer that irked Ingwe ‘stewards’, who moved to attack referee George Mwai.

Article continues below

And FKF President Nick Mwendwa has now promised to take action against the club, who were the home team. “It is very shameful and unacceptable," FKF boss Mwendwa told Goal.com on Monday.

“We have asked AFC Leopards to produce the hooligans who beat the referee in broad daylight. I am very appalled because for a while this behavior of beating referees in the Kenyan league had gone. AFC Leopards were the home team and must have to do their job by producing the culprits.”

Ingwe have struggled this season and have only managed a single win from six matches.