Mwendwa explains why FKF are yet to receive ‘purchased’ OB van

The Kenyan FA boss defends the federation over the purchase of the van, saying they did it in a transparent manner

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has explained why they have not received the Outside Broadcast (OB) van which cost the federation Sh135 million.

Pressure has been mounting on the federation over the missing van, which has attracted the interest of world governing football body Fifa and a section of football stakeholders who demanded the federation come clean on the issue.

On Sunday, former federation president Sam Nyamweya and former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga questioned the deal and demanded answers on why the van was missing, despite the fact the federation had spent the money to purchase it.

“We did everything overboard with total transparency and all I can say is the federation is currently a creditor after WTS Group which sold us the van went into administration,” Mwendwa is quoted by People Sport.

Mwendwa explained the idea to purchase the van was mooted and passed by delegates during the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mombasa in 2017, as they prepared for the exit of broadcasters SuperSport from the Kenyan market.

“After the [AGM] we informed Fifa about the thought and they approved the project and agreed to fund it after analysing it, so through a procurement process, the federation whittled down to three firms and we finally settled for WTS Group because they had supplied SuperSport with OB vans for 14 years and for that they were a familiar firm compared to the rest,” Mwendwa continued.

“Since SuperSport was closing shop in the country, WTS decided to buy back one of the OB vans they had sold them and hand over to FKF.

"Fifa officials agreed with the proposal and sent a team of officials to help evaluate the van. They were satisfied with it then released a payment of Sh135m to FKF to pay WTS.”

Mwendwa says at the time they were sealing the deal with WTS Group, they could not tell if there were any loans which would jeopardise the deal.

“It later emerged WTS Group had a debt with HSBC Bank in United Kingdom, there is no way we could tell about the debt before we made the deal,” explained Mwendwa.

“So HSBC Bank went to court and the court in London ruled WTS Group be put under administration through a management and accounting company called BDO.

“BDO listed [FKF] as a creditor as required legally, in a process which may take two years, in which all creditors are supposed to be paid.

"We paid WTS directly and Fifa is aware of all the steps we took in this deal, so persons must know there were no third parties involved are misinformed.”

World football governing body, Fifa, has since written to FKF to furnish them with “a full report” on the non-delivery of the van.