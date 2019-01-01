Nick Mwendwa defends coach Sebastien Migne's team selection

This is the second time that Migne gave Oliech a snub at the national team

Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa has defended Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne’s selection.

Migne named a provisional squad of 24 players, including two debutantes Christopher Mbamba and David Sessay who are based in and respectively.

But Migne left out some big names, including Zambian based striker Jesse Were, who is Zesco United’s all-time record scorer, Dennis Oliech, George Odhiambo and Whyvonne Isuza.

But Mwendwa defended the Frenchman’s decision, saying the tactician picked only the best players among a big pull "He (Migne) picked the squad among the best (players) we have around."

Harambee Stars are expected to play in the final round of Afco qualifier later in the month.

Kenya provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo ( ) and John Oyemba ( ).

Defenders: Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, ), David Sessay (Crawley Town, England), Philemon Otieno ( , Kenya), Benard Ochieng ( , Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya).

Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, ), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya ( , Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya).

Reserve Players: Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, ).