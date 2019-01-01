Nicholas Muyoti: Why Kakamega Homeboyz struggled against AFC Leopards

Homeboyz coach admits that his side struggled to contain Ingwe despite managing a draw

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has admitted that his team struggled against AFC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday, despite claiming a 1-1 draw.

The Western-based side had defeated Ingwe 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and they were keen to get something from Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Despite expressing his joy following the outcome, Muyoti says it was not an easy task.

“My players took time to get used to the environment and pitch after a long journey and that is why we played like that. We had to cool them down; our plan was to sit back and hit them on the counter-attack and it worked for us," Muyoti told Goal.

“AFC Leopards is a good team with quality players and we had to stick to our game plan.

“I am happy with the result, a point against a team like Leopards is not bad at all, one point is enough."

Homeboyz are placed fifth on the KPL log with 34 points after playing 22 games.