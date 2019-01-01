Nicholas Muyoti: Ulinzi Stars against Mount Kenya United sounds like a fixed match

The Homeboyz coach wants the KPL to come out clean and explain why they ordered match to be played despite an earlier walkover

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has hit out on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for staging a replay between and Mount United.

The match was to be played last Wednesday, but the match officials gave the hosts a walkover after the away team's kit clashed with that of the home team.

Despite the decision by the match officials to award a walkover, the league managers later shocked many by ordering the match to be played last Sunday, where the Soldiers won 4-0.

Enosh Ochieng scored a hat-trick and took his tally of the season to 20 goals and in the process overtook Allan Wanga of Homeboyz in the race for the Golden Boot award, who had 18 goals to his name.

Muyoti says it seems there was a hidden agenda that KPL should come clear and explain the reason behind the replay.

“All matches were to be played on Wednesday, we understand the walkover had already been given, why did KPL schedule for a replay? What reasons did they have of doing the same? It is something that has not gone down well with us,” Muyoti told Goal.

“It sounds like the game was fixed by some individuals who did not want Wanga to win the Golden Boot, what reason can KPL give? None and it lowers our league standards.”

Article continues below

Muyoti, however, believes Wanga will prove his doubters wrong in the new season.

“I know the qualities Wanga have, and he will for sure come back stronger from what has happened. It is very unfair to treat a player the way he has been treated, but I am optimistic his critics will eat a humble pie sooner or later," he continued.

This comes just a few days after the veteran striker was controversially omitted from the 27-man provisional Harambee Stars squad, which is preparing for the finals to be held in .