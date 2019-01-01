Nicholas Muyoti reveals strategy as he aims to rebuild Kakamega Homeboyz

The Kakamega-based side have been on the rise since the appointment of Muyoti, who was at Nzoia Sugar previously

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has revealed the players he wants to build the team around.

The former Thika United and tactician identified the experienced Osborne Monday, Allan Wanga, Moses Chikati, and David Juma as the players he is relying on to help their younger teammates.

"I want to build these team around them because they have got huge experiences that the younger ones need in their growing careers. If we have Monday in midfield and Wanga in the striking force that surely will help us have composure especially when we are under pressure," Muyoti told Goal in an interview.

“Their leadership experience is another ingredient that is very important for now in this team. We also have David Juma and Moses Chikati whose input are very important..

“When I came to take over the managerial reign, I emphasized teamwork, good character, and positive spirit and I believe that will grant us more success going forward in the season."

Article continues below

Ugandan coach Paul Nkata was fired and Wanga took charge of the team in a player-cum-coach capacity before Muyoti arrived from nearby rivals Nzoia Sugar.

Homeboyz have conceded just four goals in the last five matches and have scored 12 goals across the same period.

They play host to on Sunday before embarking on a two away trips that will see them visit AFC on April 10 at Kenyatta Stadium, before playing neighbors four days later at Bukhungu Stadium.