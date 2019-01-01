Muyoti reveals his area of concern for Kakamega Homeboyz

The tactician is unhappy with the way his rearguard played in the 1-1 draw against the Mailmen

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has revealed he has to tighten his defense ahead of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against .

The former international was not impressed with the way his defenders were opened against Posta in the 1-1 draw last weekend and is working on a solution.

"I was disappointed we could not defend our goal against them [ ] and conceded a late goal," the tactician told Goal on Thursday.

"We were not good defensively because we allowed Rangers to create a lot of scoring chances in our area. It is something we are working on and I believe we will be better in the next game."

Muyoti has also lauded the strong mentality by his players in the KPL after managing to collect four points in two games.

"The character by my players has been amazing and it is something I am happy with. Getting maximum points at home against AFC leopards and a point away against a much improved Posta Rangers is a plus, it shows we are mentally strong," he concluded.

Homeboyz have conceded only a single goal in their two league games.