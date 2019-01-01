Nicholas Muyoti: Nzoia Sugar will bounce back after Posta Rangers setback

Nzoia Sugar is currently placed eighth on seventeen points after four wins, five draws and three defeats

Nzoia Sugar head coach Nicholas Muyoti believes his team has what it takes to get maximum points when they host Chemelil Sugar on Saturday.

The team lost against Posta Rangers in their latest league match, something that did not go down well with the coach. However, he is confident of a good result against the sugar millers, who will also be targeting maximum points away from home after their barren draw against Sony Sugar.

“We do play well, and if it is about chances we create them, but scoring has been a problem and that is what we have been addressing. Like the game against Rangers, we had chances to kill the game but it did not work out, however we want to make it right against Chemelil.

“Yes, Humphrey Katasi is out following an injury, it is definitely a blow but we will cope. The main thing is us getting maximum points from our Saturday game.”