Nicholas Muyoti lauds Edwin Lavatsa after rescuing a point for Kakamega Homeboyz against KCB

The former Bandari star helped Kakamega Homeboyz keep their stellar form going in the second round of the Kenyan Premier League

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has praised Edwin Lavatsa for scoring the late goal that helped them claim a 1-1 draw against on Saturday.

Lavatsa was introduced in the second half and scored in the third minute of added time to bring the match at level.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Muyoti has sung the forward's praises, saying the strike could reignite the player's form as the Kenyan domestic season approaches its end.

“I am happy that he came and helped us settle for that crucial point. His form has been improving incredibly and having him score again elevates his spirit more” Muyoti told Goal.

"We have been emphasising on creating more chances and scoring more goals but all in all, I am happy for the boys and the point we got from KCB."

The former Thika United boss added that their pre-planned strategy was not executed well, especially after they conceded a goal in the 49th second of the match when Kennedy Owino raced to tap in the goal for KCB at Kenyatta Stadium.

“In the first half, we witnessed a lot of miss passes and that did not help us execute the game plan we had hatched before. We also conceded very early in the game despite the fact that our training sessions have involved moves to help us avoid exactly the same problem,” Muyoti added.

The Western-based outfit will be up against on May 1, and will be keen to avoid defeat as they are on a run of nine games without a loss. They were last defeated by on March 14.