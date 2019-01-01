Nicholas Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz will prevail against the giants

The newly appointed coach remains confident that his side will finish the first leg of the Kenyan league on a high

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is optimistic of finishing the first leg on a high.

The Western-based side recorded a 6-0 win against Mt United last weekend in the Kenyan . Muyoti feels the team is getting better and that remaining games against and will be a stern test for his team.

“Our objective has always been the same, do our best and ensure we finish the season as high as possible. This season we have targeted a top-five finish and the only thing we can do is by winning.

“We have matches against Gor Mahia and Sofapaka coming up, it will not be easy for sure but we have to give our best. These are teams enjoying good talent and experience, but we have quality players as well,” Muyoti told Goal.

Homeboyz is ninth on the log with twenty-one points.