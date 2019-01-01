Nicholas Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz set to capitalise on Sofapaka’s slow start

The Western-based side have managed to collect 52 points from the 33 matches played this season

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is targeting maximum points against in order to help the club finish the domestic season on a high.

The two teams will make a long journey to Mombasa and will play at Mbaraki Stadium in their final match of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season on Wednesday.

The former Kenyan international has confidence in his charges and hopes the team can finish in the top-five on the KPL table at the end of the season.

“It is going to be tough for the two teams, that is a fact, but we are prepared to face them. We want a win as much as they do and it will be good if we take the early chances we create,” Muyoti told Goal.

“Yes, Sofapaka usually start the matches on a low note and gain momentum later on, so we want to take full advantage of that and see whether we can pin them down early.”

Even if they get a win against Batoto ba Mungu, the Western-based needs and to drop points against Posta and , respectively, to be guaranteed of a top-five finish.