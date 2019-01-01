Nicholas Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz must bounce back against Kariobangi Sharks

The Western-based side will come up against a wounded Sharks outfit in the Kenyan top-tier on Sunday

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is targeting maximum points against in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Western-based side suffered a 3-1 defeat against FC in their latest league outing at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

Muyoti says he has to make some changes at the back and sharpen his attack to give his side the edge against the FKF holders.

“Sharks are known for their fast game, and if given a chance they can trouble us and that is what we do not want,” Muyoti told Goal on Saturday.

"We want to fill and occupy those spaces and deny them the ball. By doing that we will definitely frustrate them and end up getting a good result.

“Against Tusker, we made a few mistakes defensively and it cost us, we could not come back; that is what we want to avoid against Sharks. Our strikers have to do their job same as the defenders.”

Article continues below

Muyoti admitted that his charges will have to take their chances if they are to win the game.

“We have the ability to create chances early enough, but the difference comes in taking them. Taking chances will make the difference, and that is what I have told my strikers,” Muyoti continued.

Homeboyz are currently placed fifth on the KPL table and a win against Sharks will take them to fourth position.