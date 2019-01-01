Nicholas Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz deserved to beat Gor Mahia

Homeboyz were destined to beat K’Ogalo for the first time in eight attempts but succumbed to two goals in Machakos

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is disappointed with the fact that his team could not get maximum points against a ‘weak’ .

Luke Namanda hit the back of the net first in favor of the visitors, but Francis Mustafa and Boniface Omondi ensured K’Ogalo go home with maximum points. Muyoti says his side lost concentration and could have done better after taking a deserved lead.

“It is a game we could have won; we played a weak Gor Mahia, a team that did not have most of the first team players. After scoring first, we could have done better and ensured we get at least a point but ended up losing. To be honest, we came here looking for maximum points or at least get a draw.

“Even our chances were less as compared to the other games we have played, and it is a cause of concern ahead of the game against .”

The result took Gor Mahia joint second on the table with thirty-two points.