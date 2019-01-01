Nicholas Musonye: Cecafa Kagame Cup will go on with or without Yanga and Simba

Azam FC of Tanzania are the reigning champions after beating domestic rivals Simba SC last year in Dar es Salaam

Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye has maintained that the Kagame Cup tournament will be played as planned despite the exit of two Tanzanian teams.

champions Simba Sports Club were the first to pull out last week and on Sunday their rivals Yanga Sports Club also confirmed that they will not take part in the regional tournament.

The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition Afcon, which will be held in .

“Yanga is a very useless team and we will not miss them,” Musonye told Goal in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

“They never participated in the last tournament and remember they are not the champions in Tanzania. We will not miss them (Yanga), let them go. No wonder when they play in Caf tournaments, they always lose 5-0 or even 6-0, we are not bothered nor moved by their exit."

Musonye has insisted that they already have several teams from , , Rwanda and DR Congo that will step in to replace the two.

“The tournament will not stop because of Yanga and Simba, and already we are talking to teams from around the region to replace the two. Our target is to have a 16 team tournament and we will manage,” Musonye continued.

Zesco United of Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo duo AS Vita and Motema Pembe have already confirmed their participation.

Rwanda, being the hosts, will be represented by Rayon Sports, APR and Mukura. Ugandan Premier League champions KCCA FC will represent their country in the regional competition.

The tournament brings teams from Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar together.

The winner of the annual tournament will walk home with prize money worth U$D 30,000. Clubs which win their domestic leagues in the region book an automatic ticket to the tournament.