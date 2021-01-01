Nicholas Kipkirui: Nairobi City Stars complete signing of ex-Gor Mahia player

The striker has joined the top-flight as a free agent after serving and winning titles with the Green Army since 2018

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Nairobi City Stars have completed the signing of former Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui.

Kipkirui has joined Simba wa Nairobi as a free agent and has been handed jersey number 17. Nairobi City Stars chairman Johnathan Jackson explained the challenges encountered in the effort of getting the former Zoo FC striker.

“It was a struggle getting a quality striker but we are glad that finally, Kipkirui has joined us," Jackson told the club's website. "His goalscoring prowess is not in question and he will be a great boost to the City Stars frontline. I hereby welcome him to the Simba wa Nairobi family."

The club's Chief Executive Officer Parick Korir echoed Jackson's sentiments on why they went for a centre-forward that had been heavily linked with Ulinzi Stars.

"We were in search of a polished striker during the last transfer window. Having missed our targets locally, we went shopping in Uganda," Korir explained.

"Kipkirui then came to us at a time he had issued a notice of termination of the contract to his former club.

"We then entered a pre-agreement on the premise that, if his situation was not remedied within the term of the notice, we’d then sign him at the point he became a free agent.

"We registered that pre-agreement with the federation before the closure of the transfer window in accordance with Fifa regulations hence his eventual signing immediately after he gained his free-agent status."

Kipkirui, who was voted the young player for the 2017 season, explained the reasons that informed his move to the Kawangware cub.

"I’m so excited to join Nairobi City Stars. I had several offers from teams within and outside Kenya but it is Simba wa Nairobi that appealed to me the most," revealed the striker.

"Nairobi City Stars are one of the best-managed clubs in East Africa and I am looking forward to helping the team by assisting and scoring many goals, and most importantly winning titles.

"This club is also part of the Jonathan Jackson Foundation and I am excited at the chance of assisting the needy in our society have a meal, achieve their dreams and goals."

The forward is the third new player that has been added to the Nairobi City Stars rank. Full-back Bolton Omwenga initially arrived from Tanzania's Biashara United while Kevin Okumu was brought back to the club on loan from Wazito FC.