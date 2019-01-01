Nicholas Kipkirui benched as Gor Mahia name squad to face Petro Atletico

K'Ogalo are top of the group with three points thanks to a 4-2 victory against Zamalek

Midfielder Kenneth Muguna has been handed a start as Gor Mahia prepares to face Petro Atletico in a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match.

Charles Momanyi is also in the starting squad while Nicholas Kipkirui, one of the scorers in the last match against Zamalek starts from the bench.

Coach Hassan Oktay, who is missing key strikers Dennis Oliech and Jacques Tuyisenge, has started with Francis Mustafa and Erisa Ssekisambu up front.

Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze as well as Francis Kahata and Boniface Oliech have retained their places.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Charles Momanyi Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, Erisa Ssekisambu and Francis Mustafa.

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Benard Ondiek, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui and George Odhiambo.