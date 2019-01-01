Nicholas Kipkirui and Francis Kahata start for Gor Mahia against Chemelil Sugar

The Kenyan champions will have the majority of their senior players ruled out due to injuries

Hassan Oktay has named ’s starting XI that will take on Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie on Wednesday.

Nicholas Kikpirui scored in the reverse fixture and has been retained in the team to spearhead Gor Mahia's attack.

Ugandan Hashim Sempala has been drafted in midfield in the absence of Ernest Wendo, who is on the bench alongside Boniface Omondi who scored the winning goal as the Green Army ran away with a 2-0 win at the expense of the Millers back in January.

Gor Mahia XI: Frederick Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Hashim Sempala, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, Erisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui and Samuel Onyango.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Philemon Otieno, Joachim Oluoch, Bernard Ondiek, Ernest Wendo, Francis Mustafa and Boniface Omondi.