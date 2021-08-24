Nice president accuses Guendouzi of lying about injuries following Marseille brawl

The former Arsenal player showed scratches on his neck after the astonishing scenes on Sunday - but has been accused of false evidence

Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been accused of faking injuries by the president of rivals Nice after a mass brawl which saw the Ligue 1 match abandoned at the weekend.

Former Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi was on the pitch when team-mate Dmitiri Payet hurled a bottle which had been thrown at him back into the crowd, sparking a huge fight between players, fans, coaches and officials.

Guendouzi showed bruises and scratches on social media afterwards which he claims were sustained during the ugly scenes - however Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has accused him of being a liar.

What has been said?

Matteo Guendouzi & Luan Peres with strangle marks on their necks. (RMC) pic.twitter.com/oDvvspK5OB — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 22, 2021

"Apart from the photo that is everywhere, there has been no violence against OM players," Rivere told L'Equipe. "By the way, Guendouzi, with pictures to prove it, has no marks on his neck when he is on the pitch."

However Marseille's director of communications Jacques Cardoze hit back, saying: "There are cuts, we had an independent doctor in Marseille. There will be medical certificates. These are elements that will allow the investigation of the league and the disciplinary committee to be carried out."

What happened?

Supporters at Allianz Riviera had been throwing objects at Marseille players throughout the match, and Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd in the 74th minute after being struck as he prepared to take a corner kick.

Soon after, fans invaded the pitch, pushing over a billboard to access the field in order to battle with the Marseille players.

Nice led 1-0 at the time of the incident, but were awarded a 3-0 victory after Marseille players left the pitch and refused to return following the violence - however Rivere accused Marseille players of instigating the ugly fight.

"What catalysed things was the reaction of two Marseille players (Alvaro Gonzalez and Guendouzi) who met the fans," Rivere told RMC.

"It is disappointing that it ends like this. Things are quite clear. Marseille's security should not have come onto the pitch and hit our players. I don’t really understand why Marseille didn’t restart.”

