N'Guessan's assist helps Tenerife end Madrid's unbeaten run despite Ohale's contribution

The Nigerian put up a key performance for Oscar Fernandez's team but the Ivorian's effort helped the visitors claim an away win

Osinachi Ohale scored and provided an assist for Madrid but Ange N'Guessan's assist was crucial in Tenerife's 4-2 away victory in Saturday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

Nigeria international Ohale was handed her sixth league start of the season and made a superb contribution but it was not enough to see her side avoid a first loss in 11 games.

On the other hand, Cote d'Ivoire international N'Guessan earned her 13th starting role for Francis Diaz's team and her second half assist saw her side cement a triumph away from home.

On the heels of 11 unbeaten games, highflying Madrid raced into the lead in the 16th minute of the encounter when Ohale scored her first goal for Fernandez's side at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.

However, the lead was cancelled before half time as the visitors fought back to level matters when María Jose Perez set up Clare Pleuler to fire home in the 44th minute of the contest.

A minute after the restart, Perez launched an early attack before teeing up Cristina Martin-Prieto to grab the lead for the visitors.

Ruthless Tenerife refused to take their feet off the gas as N'Guessan provided an assist for Pleuler to grab her brace and the visitors' third of the match in the 63rd minute.

Ten minutes later, Ohale found another breakthrough on the attack but decided to assist Amanda Frisbie this time to pull one back.

Madrid's hopes of avoiding defeat were dashed when Martin-Prieto scored her second of the match to guarantee Tenerife's victory in the six-goal thriller, six minutes from time.

Ivorian N'Guessan featured for 64 minutes of the encounter before being replaced by Silvia Doblado, and grabbed her second assist along with two goals for Tenerife this season. Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio was an unused substitute.

For Ohale, she played for 88 minutes before being taken off for Paula Gutierrez and bagged her first goal and assist in nine games for Madrid since joining from AS Roma in January. Compatriot Rita Chikwelu also was involved for the duration of the match.

Despite the defeat, Madrid are still fourth on the Iberdrola table with 48 points from 23 games, while Tenerife are sixth with 47 points from the same number of matches this term.

After the upcoming international break, Ohale will look to get Madrid back to winning ways against Valencia, while N'Guessan will be eyeing a fifth win in a row for Tenerife against Santa Teresa.