Ngala: Gor Mahia Secretary-General explains why he did not oppose Ochola

The administrator has been part of the K'Ogalo management since 2005 and feels it is time to let others run the team

official Ronald Ngala has stated Sam Ochola convinced him and other officials that he needed a chance to help in the club's transformation.

The K'Ogalo Secretary-General opted against defending his seat in the elections set for August 8 in favour of Ochola who also vied for the same position in the last elections.

"Ochola convinced the majority of us that he is fit to help Gor Mahia hit the next level," Ngala told Goal.

"He came up with ideas on how he intends to help the team move forward, and I have to admit they were impressive. So I decided to let him run for the seat and rallied my supporters behind him.

"We will assess him after his term has ended to see what he has achieved and his impact on the team."

The experienced administrator has also revealed fresh ideas were needed in management.

"I have been at Gor Mahia since 2005 and sometimes you have to give others a chance to help in development," Ngala continued.

"We all love the team and we want to make one of the top sides in the continent. So when there is a chance to make the team better, we take it; it is the reason why I opted not to contest."

Earlier on, the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike had laid down the requirements Gor Mahia's election process must meet if they are to be allowed to proceed.

"This is to request you to submit documents relating to the appointed Independent Panel that will ensure the holding of fair and transparent elections,” a letter to the club and obtained by Goal read.

"Nomination process of candidates without unfairly blocking any candidate from vying, adherence to 2/3 gender rule, non-discrimination, having an election procedure that adheres to the general provision of Article 81 of the Constitution 2010, the Sports Act and regulation 20 of Sports Registrar Regulation of 2nd September 2016 and other regulations stipulated in the club's constitution.

"It is a requirement under Regulation 20 of the Sports Registrar of 2016 that an independent panel is appointed and the Sports Registrar, one or an umbrella sports organisations and the ministry observers.

"Note that all your candidates must get clearance certificates from the government integrity clearance offices including Credit Reference Bureau, Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, National Social Security Fund, and the National Hospital Insurance Fund among others.

"It is also my request that you submit a list of members that will vote, and who should be paid up members plus copies of their membership cards to prove membership, two passports size photos, postal address and mobile phone numbers to enable the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya [ICPAK) fit them into the online voting system."