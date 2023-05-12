NFL International Games 2023: Fixture dates, tickets, venues & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL International Games, fixtures, dates, tickets, venues, TV and streaming details.

The NFL has announced its lineup of international games for the 2023 season. These contests will be hosted in London and Germany,

The games in Germany will mark the second time an NFL game has been played in the country. The previous year, the NFL made its debut in Germany with a captivating Week 10 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The match took place at Munich's iconic Allianz Arena, and it was a huge success.

With the NFL's increasing popularity in Europe, fans will be delighted to learn that they can now register for tickets to the highly anticipated 2023 NFL London Games and the 2023 NFL Germany Games online. This is a great opportunity for football fans across Europe to experience the thrill of watching their favourite NFL teams play live on their home turf.

The NFL's international series has been a massive success in recent years, and it has played a significant role in expanding the sport's global footprint. The upcoming international games promise to be even more exciting, and fans can look forward to a fantastic season of NFL action, with GOAL helping you with everything you need to know about the 2023 international series.

When are the 2023 NFL International Games?

There are five NFL games scheduled to be played as part of its international series in the 2023 series - three of them will be played in London, UK while there will be two more games in Frankfurt, Germany. The full list of fixtures is given below.

Date Fixture Venue Kick-off Time October 1 Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST October 8 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST October 15 Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST November 5 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST November 12 New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Frankfurt Stadium 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST

Where to buy tickets for NFL International Games 2023?

Fans can purchase tickets for the international games in the UK and Germany via the official website of the NFL. Registration is required to buy tickets for two games each at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Frankfurt Stadium.

You can also get tickets to the NFL International Games at Ticketmaster.

The tickets for the first game - Falcons vs Jaguars - can be purchased from the official website of Jacksonville Jaguars.

How to buy tickets to the 2023 NFL international Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Frankfurt Stadium:

Register for tickets: The first step to purchasing general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is to register for tickets. Registration is free.

The first step to purchasing general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is to register for tickets. Registration is free. Wait for the on-sale date: Once registration is done, you will be able to create an account and enter your contact information. You will also be able to select the games you would like to attend and the number of tickets you would like to purchase. The on-sale date for tickets will be announced in due course.

Once registration is done, you will be able to create an account and enter your contact information. You will also be able to select the games you would like to attend and the number of tickets you would like to purchase. The on-sale date for tickets will be announced in due course. Purchase your tickets: When the on-sale date arrives, you will be able to purchase your tickets online. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, so it is important to act quickly. You can purchase tickets at the official website.

How to watch 2023 NFL International Games on TV and live stream?

Country TV Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO US N/A ESPN+

Fans in the UK will be able tune into NFL games via Sky Sports. If you are in the USA, then ESPN+ is your streaming destination for NFL International Games in 2023.