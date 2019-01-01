Neymar's father launches impassioned defence of PSG star over diving criticisms
Neymar's father has hit out at the rough treatment his son has received on and off the field after the Paris Saint-Germain star's latest injury setback.
The Brazil forward limped out of Wednesday's Coupe de France win over Strasbourg after a strong challenge from Moataz Zemzemi.
It was later confirmed that Neymar, who appeared upset as he left the pitch, had suffered a "painful recurrence" of the foot issue that sidelined him for almost three months last year.
The former Barcelona forward was often been criticised for going to ground too easily, with Pele having claimed that the 26-year-old's apparent theatrics have become difficult to defend.
And in a lengthy Instagram post, Neymar Santos Sr has now hit out at those who suggested his son was guilty of inciting players to injure him.
He recounted Colombia defender Juan Zuniga's challenge that left Neymar with a fractured bone in his back, ruling him out of the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, and added of the most recent global showpiece in Russia: "A stomp on his ankle [from Mexico's Miguel Layun] when he was out of the game.
"It was said that there was nothing and that, on the contrary, he simulated. He had VAR, he had the whole world watching, but anyway, he was considered 'guilty'."
Neymar Santos Sr also cited the Strasbourg incident to strengthen his case and said whenever his son falls, he is considered a diver and met with harsh treatment.
Copa de 2014. Uma entrada desproporcional e sem sentido. Tudo bem, aceitamos o destino, nada a fazer. Pensamos, oramos e chegamos à conclusão que meu filho até deu sorte porque poderia estar em uma cadeira de rodas. Graças a Deus não foi o que aconteceu e seguimos em frente. Copa de 2018. Um pisão em seu tornozelo quando fora de jogo. Disseram que não houve nada e que, pelo contrário, ele simulou. Tinha VAR, tinha o mundo inteiro vendo, mas enfim ele acabou considerado "culpado”. . Copa da França 2019. 4 faltas consecutivas, no mesmo lance (!!) até conseguirem provocar o desequilíbrio dele e posteriormente a torção. Se cair, meu filho é "cai-cai". Se ele se proteger fugindo da falta é simulação e se "simular", meu Deus, é terrivelmente contestado. Acompanho meu filho em seus jogos há muitos anos, sem faltar a nenhum deles. Quando ele era criança, vendo que era mais franzino que seus adversários sempre o alertei sobre divididas: “Nunca as enfrente, lei da física, vai perder. Se quiser vencer chega antes e se não puder evitar o contato, que esteja no ar. Um graveto no ar não se quebra, porém apoiado no solo facilmente se dobrará” ! Conselho de um pai. Uma pancada por trás, como em 2014 não há conselho que o proteja, essa proteção precisa ser feita pela arbitragem. Um pisão fora do jogo não tenho como proteger, precisa ser feito pela arbitragem. Faltas consecutivas, típicas de um anti-jogo, também não temos como proteger, tem que ser feito pela arbitragem !! Não é choro de pai não, é cansaço desse sistema socialista no futebol, “todos iguais”. DRIBLAR NÃO PODE ? TER TALENTO NÃO PODE !! Cansaço de alguns meios de comunicação mais preocupados em “vender” matérias. Sabe... como sempre a vida continua, o futebol também, e os babacas de plantão, que se dizem especialistas em futebol, continuarão realizando enquetes perguntando se “o Neymar merece apanhar“. Lamentável, pra dizer o mínimo porque a vontade é de lhes mandar a m....; Meu filho, como sempre, já se levantou e começou de novo. Aproveitem agora e guardem o veneno. Mas se preparem porque, como sempre, ele voltará mais forte.
He added: "Can we not dribble? We do not have the right to have talent? He gets carried away!
"He believes that some in the press purposely insist on these facts to sell issues.
"As always, life goes on, football too, and service geeks, who call themselves football experts, will continue to hold polls asking if 'Neymar deserves to be sanctioned'."
And in concluding his tirade, he warned: "Be ready because, as always, he will come back stronger!"
PSG are back in Ligue 1 action against Rennes on Sunday, with Neymar missing out and now seemingly a doubt for the Champions League last 16 meeting with Manchester United on February 12.