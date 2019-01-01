Neymar should not captain Brazil at Copa America - Edmilson

The former Barcelona defender has told Selecao boss Tite to give the armband to someone other than Neymar at the summer tournament

Neymar should not be 's captain for the Copa America as other players have more leadership experience, according to Edmilson.

The forward has had another injury-hit campaign but has returned to fitness in time for this year's tournament.

Neymar appeared to be affected by the burden of expectation on his shoulders when playing for Brazil at the World Cup last year.

A quarter-final exit at the hands of for the Selecao drew plenty of criticism, with the 27-year-old slammed for his theatrics on the pitch.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has ruled out making Neymar captain of his club, preferring to keep faith with compatriots Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

Brazil start their Copa America campaign with group games against , and , and Edmilson has told coach Tite to look elsewhere for his captain.

"It's a squad list where there are people with experience and who were already captains," the ex- and Brazil defender told reporters.

"In my opinion, this is not the ideal time to deliver the armband to Neymar, but the final decision is with Tite.

Desde pequeno sempre foi um objetivo chegar a este momento. Muito orgulho de ter mais uma oportunidade de defender a seleção do meu país obrigado Deus pic.twitter.com/HJlORo1U4M — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 17, 2019

"The list has once again been the subject of debate, the diversity of players is good and we have several alternatives in each position.

"It is clear that Tite feels the pressure of having to win this Copa America at home, these have been chosen by the coach to get the title."

Tite left out duo Marcelo and Vinicius Junior for his Copa America squad, with full-back Alex Telles another notable absentee.

Brazil face and Honduras in pre-tournament friendlies before getting the tournament underway on June 14.