In a promotional video for Ziggo Sport, Neymar revealed that he used to enjoy studying footage of Dennis Bergkamp. The interview with the star striker was conducted in Brazil.

“I’m a player who takes risks at every moment. Making mistakes is part of your development, and therefore also part of your routine,” Neymar states in the brief interview.

“I loved watching Dennis Bergkamp; he was pure magic,” the Santos striker says in the clip.

The full interview will drop this Friday at 4 p.m. CET on Ziggo Sport’s YouTube channel.

The 34-year-old currently plies his trade for Santos in his native Brazil, where he has started five league matches this term, scoring three goals and supplying two assists.



