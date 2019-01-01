Neymar handed three-match Champions League ban for foul-mouthed Instagram post

The PSG star insulted match officials following his side's controversial defeat to Manchester United and will miss half of next season's group stage

Neymar has been handed a three-match European ban for a foul-mouthed Instagram post made following 's loss to in which he insulted the match officials after his side's controversial defeat.

Officials awarded the Red Devils a stoppage-time penalty at the Parc de Princes after a VAR review determined a Diogo Dalot shot hit the arm of Presnel Kimpembe.

Marcus Rashford scored from the spot to level the tie at 3-3 and send United through on away goals.

It completed a shocking turn around which saw PSG squander a 2-0 advantage gained in the first leg at Old Trafford and consigned the champions to yet another disappointment in Europe.

And Neymar, who missed the entire tie due to a broken foot and could only watch from the stands, was livid after the contest, posting a profanity laced message on Instagram in which he blasted the match officials for their interpretation of a handball.

"That is a disgrace!" Neymar wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"And UEFA still pick four guys who know nothing about football to review the VAR decision in slow motion... that handball simply doesn't exist!

"How do you handball behind your back? Ahh.. go f*ck yourselves."

After the post, UEFA announced it would investigate the incident and the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have now settled on a three-game ban for the PSG star after concluding he violated Article 15 (1) (d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations for insulting/molesting acts against a match official.

The suspension means that Neymar is set to miss half of next year's group stage.

It was not the first time Neymar has faced fallout from an emotional post made on Instagram following a tough defeat.

In 2016, Neymar apologised for another profanity filled post after Brazil were eliminated from the Copa America Centenario at the hands of , in which he wrote "a lot of a****** will appear to talk s***".

Like the defeat in the Champions League, Neymar also was not on the field for that elimination, having been left out of the tournament to participate in the Olympics that summer, which were held in .

Neymar has since returned to action with PSG, making his first appearance since January in a 3-1 PSG win over last weekend.

He and his team-mates will aim for another piece of domestic silverware on Saturday when they face in the Coupe de final.