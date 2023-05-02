‘Neymar great for the Premier League, but not Man Utd’ – Louis Saha warns Red Devils off PSG star & addresses Casemiro transfer talk

Neymar would be “great for the Premier League”, says Louis Saha, but the ex-Manchester United star does not want the Brazilian at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been linked with the Red Devils as questions are asked of his immediate future in France. Neymar is tied to a long-term contract at Parc des Princes, but form and fitness issues continue to generate plenty of transfer talk. Chelsea are another side in England said to hold interest in the enigmatic 31-year-old, and Saha believes he could have plenty to offer in the Premier League – just as long as he does not end up in Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United striker Saha has told Betfred: “It would be great for the Premier League to have Neymar playing in England because he’s such a terrific player. He’s very entertaining to watch but I can understand the question marks that can come from having a player like Neymar at your club. I’m just a big fan of the player on the pitch but I don’t believe he’s lived up to expectations in his last three or four seasons with PSG. I wouldn’t want to see him in a Manchester United shirt considering the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The team structure is so important and still fragile at times. But I certainly believe he’d be a great addition to the Premier League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While one Brazil international is seeing a move to Old Trafford speculated on, another is being linked with a move elsewhere. Bayern Munich are said to be keen on destructive midfielder Casemiro, but Saha doubts there is any substance to those rumours. He added: “When it comes towards the end of the season, speculation like this is usually driven by the player’s agent. Casemiro is a top player and there’s always going to be speculation regarding his future because of how good he is. I’m not worried about him leaving this summer and I don’t believe that Bayern Munich will provide a greater challenge for Casemiro than the challenge of taking Manchester United back to the top. His situation is great at Manchester United and he has a brilliant contract, so I’d be very surprised if he was to push for a move in the summer.”

WHAT NEXT? Ins and outs are to be expected at United this summer, with Erik ten Hag – who has brought a six-year wait for major silverware to a close this season – already drawing up transfer plans as the Red Devils are heavily linked with the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.