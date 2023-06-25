Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announce they're expecting baby girl just days after PSG superstar's public apology for 'mistake'

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is expecting to have a baby girl with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, the couple announced.

Couple announced pregnancy in April

Shared gender reveal video on social media

Comes days after attacker apologised

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international and Biancardi posted a gender reveal video on social media showing that they are set to welcome a baby girl into the world. NBA star Jimmy Butler was among those in attendance at the gathering.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: "We were so looking forward to this moment," Neymar wrote. "We can't wait to meet you in person, DAUGHTER!"

THE GOSSIP: The couple announced in April that they are expecting their first child together. However, the pair's relationship seemed to hit a snag this week as Neymar took to social media to make a public apology to his better half.

“I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you," Neymar wrote. "I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends. All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The 31-year-old may be settled in his relationship with Biancardi, but his professional future is still uncertain. PSG are said to be willing to offload him this summer and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.