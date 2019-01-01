Neymar excluded once again from PSG squad as Barcelona & Real Madrid rumours continue

The Brazilian's future at Parc des Princes remains shrouded in mystery as Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to push for his signing

Neymar has once more been overlooked by coach Thomas Tuchel, who left the Brazilian out of his squad to face on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward is yet to appear for his club in the 2019-20 season, after incurring an injury prior to the Copa America and reporting back late for pre-season training in July.

PSG have played twice in their defence of the title, beating 3-0 before suffering a shock defeat at the hands of .

And, as they return to Parc des Princes for their latest clash, the champions will again have to take the field without the world's most expensive player.

Neymar was not included amongst the 19 players Tuchel called up to take on Toulouse , with his name listed in PSG's 'absent' group with the likes of Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer, who are recovering from injuries.

With just over a week to go before the transfer window closes in Europe the coach is not willing to disrupt his side by calling up the forward, who remains in the middle of a tug of war between and while PSG hold out for a deal that reflects their valuation of his services.

"Neymar can play if the situation between him and the club is clear tomorrow," Tuchel told a press conference on Saturday.

"He is ready to play, but today the situation is not clear, maybe it will be tomorrow.

"The Neymar situation is unsettling, it helps nobody.

"Everyone is used to this sort of situation surrounding Neymar. The same thing happened when he was injured. It is normal with the biggest stars."

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also alluded to the stand-off with Neymar, who has made no secret of his wish to leave Parc des Princes this summer after two years at PSG.

"I'm working with the players I have at my disposal and we have a game on Saturday," Zidane said ahead of his side's 1-1 draw with Valladolid.

Article continues below

"Anything can happen until September 2, when the transfer window closes.

"Some might come, some might leave. I want September 2 to come as soon as possible so there will be no more questions.

"I am looking ahead to Saturday's game, that's what I'm concerned about right now."