Neymar does not want PSG transfer as he focuses on World Cup

Neymar has no interest in leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, GOAL understands. The Brazil star remains focused on securing a key role in the national team at the 2022 World Cup in November and has put the issue of a transfer at the back of his mind.

Neymar, who has three years left on his contract, has been linked with a move away from the French capital, as GOAL reported in June that PSG would be willing to sell him if a good enough offer came in this year.

What do we know about Neymar's future?

The 30-year-old has returned to PSG to begin preparations for the new season and, despite the club's admission that they would be willing to part ways with him, he is not thinking about a departure any time soon.

The ex-Barcelona star wants to stay in good shape to ensure he is prepared for the World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar's former agent, Wagner Ribeiro said last month that the player does not want to leave PSG until he wins the Champions League with them, telling reporters: “Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG.

“Despite all the rumours regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it.”

Galtier wants Neymar stay

PSG's new coach Christophe Galtier said after his arrival that he wants Neymar to stay, insisting he has a "very clear idea" of how to bring the best out of him.

"Neymar is a world-class player, what coach wouldn't want him in his squad. We have to find a balance in the team," he said in his first press conference.

"I have a very clear idea of what I want from him. I haven't met him yet but I want him to stay with us."

Neymar was a key figure for PSG last season, scoring 13 times as he helped them secure the Ligue 1 title.

However, injuries limited his playing time, as he made just 22 appearances in Ligue 1 and six in the Champions League before they were knocked out at the last-16 stage.

