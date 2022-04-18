Neymar has blasted comments by former Valencia star and fellow Brazilian Fabio Aurelio over his failure to win the Ballon d'Or during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, stating that the latter is "talking sh*t".

The Selecao striker broke transfer records when he swapped Barcelona for the Ligue 1 giants and has helped cement them as one of Europe's best sides since his move.

A lack of both continental silverware and personal accolades during his time there remains elusive, but after comments by Aurelio suggested he should be disppointed in himself, the forward has fired back in a sweary response.

What has been said?

“I’m tired of these ex-players who are there and only open their mouths to talk sh*t," Neymar said on an Instagram story.

"A five minute interview and all he did was talk about other people’s lives.

"If you want to criticise, criticise. But talking sh*t like that is not possible."

What did Aurelio say?

In a GOAL-excusive discussion, the former Liverpool star was critical of Neymar's wasted potential during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, that has seen him conquer domestic glory and little else.

Article continues below

Save their 2020 Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich, the Ligue 1 giants have not come close to the kind of European success several of their rivals have, despite their financial outlay and top-tier roster of superstar names.

“I always say that I would be very disappointed if I was him," Aurelio stated on the matter.

Further reading