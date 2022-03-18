Neymar 'angry' at Champions League elimination amid 'difficult days' for PSG

Neymar has admitted that he was "angry" after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League elimination amid "difficult days" for the squad as a whole.

PSG were in a strong position to reach the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals after winning the first leg of their round of 16 clash against Real Madrid 1-0 at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe scored his and PSG's second goal of the tie to extend their lead at Santiago Bernabeu too, but Madrid completed a stunning turnaround to progress 3-2 on aggregate as Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick in the final 30 minutes.

What's been said?

Neymar expressed his frustration over the final result while speaking at an event organised by one of his sponsors this week.

"I'm disappointed with the Champions League elimination. I was angry," said the Brazilian.

"I want to keep getting better. I want to keep scoring goals and winning titles.

"They were difficult days, difficult weeks for us. We didn't want to lose. We're not here for that, we didn't plan it."

Neymar on criticism of PSG's effort levels

PSG's commitment as a collective was called into question following their latest Champions League elimination, with Neymar one of several players accused of failing to deliver on the biggest stage.

A number of supporters booed Neymar and Lionel Messi in their subsequent Ligue 1 victory over Bordeaux, while others resorted to vandalism as the outside walls of Parc des Princes were sprayed with graffiti taking aim at the club's sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Neymar has rejected the claim that PSG's loss to Madrid was down to a lack of effort, though, and says he pushed his body to the limit in order to even participate in the tie after a serious injury layoff.

Article continues below

"Nobody slowed down for this. Quite the opposite," said the 30-year-old. "We dedicated ourselves, we committed and trained for this.

"I came back from an injury giving my life to be there at that time, even if it meant losing, but at least I would be with the team."

Further reading