'Neymar and Mbappe can’t score all the time' – Tuchel says PSG lacked 'efficiency' in Champions League final

The German wants others in his side to aid the superstars with the burden of finding the net

must not be reliant on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for their goals, head coach Thomas Tuchel has said.

Speaking in the aftermath of the club’s 1-0 final loss to in Lisbon on Sunday, the German deflected criticism from the pair, who missed the Parisian side’s biggest opportunities in the first half of the match.

Neymar had a one-on-one against Manuel Neuer but was thwarted by the German goalkeeper’s legs, while Mbappe missed a presentable opportunity when given space in the box, firing tamely at the goalkeeper.

“We've lacked efficiency,” he told RMC Sport . “We want Kylian and Neymar to score all the time. I'm proud because Ney had another amazing game. He showed his abilities, his mentality. For Kiki, it’s difficult. It was a miracle that he was with us [after injury]. Small details made the difference.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel was pleased with what his side produced against an opponent that won all 11 of their Champions League matches this season.

"It was a real fight!” he said. “We gave our all, we left our hearts on the field. We couldn’t control the outcome. It was a goal that made the difference between two super strong teams. I'm very proud of the way we played, of our mentality. That's all a coach can ask of his players.

“I'm disappointed, but not too disappointed. It's a close score. I'm convinced that if we score first, we win the game 1-0.”

Tuchel indicated that the opening goal was always likely to be critical, with Bayern's ability to score that goal determining the game.

“It's all about the little things; it could have been 1-0 for us,” he said. “We showed what it takes to win the title. Luck plays a big part.

“We've had chances. It's details, small details, it's a defeat against one of the best teams in Europe.”

Meanwhile, after the club’s best run in the competition, he is confident that he will be in position for the next campaign.

“Coach of PSG next season? Yes, I'm under contract, I can't see anything else,” he said.

PSG’s 2020-21 season begins in just six days when they travel to newly-promoted Lens in .