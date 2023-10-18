Neymar's worst fears confirmed: Al-Hilal reveal Brazil star suffered ACL injury on international duty

Neymar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Brazil, Al-Hilal have confirmed.

The forward suffered the horrific injury during the Selecao's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Tuesday evening. He was stretchered off in first-half stoppage time and was pictured in a leg brace after the game.

Now, club side Al-Hilal have confirmed the player's worst fears. "The medical tests Neymar underwent, confirmed the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later. Return Stronger," the club wrote on social media.

More to follow...