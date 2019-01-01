Neymar aiming for Coupe de France return, says father

The father of the PSG star says his son wants to be back on the field to help his club win another piece of domestic silverware

Neymar’s father claims his son is close to returning for , with his goal to be back on the field for the Coup de final.

The PSG star has been sidelined since January with a broken foot – the second year in a row he missed substantial time as a result of that injury.

While Neymar’s absence did not harm PSG in their hunt for a second straight title, they were without the star for their elimination by in the round of 16.

PSG can clinch the domestic league title this weekend and have another chance for silverware April 27 when they face in the Coupe de France final.

And that is the date Neymar Sr. says his son is targeting for his return to the field.

"He is very happy today to know that he is very close to finding [to the field],” Neymar Sr. told RMC Sport. “That's where he feels most happy, and when he's on the field his mood is very positive.

“The goal is to find the ground for this final of Coupe de France and win a new title with PSG. It is what matters most for him – to raise trophies to achieve his goals, this joy linked to victory.”

Neymar missed three of PSG’s knockout round matches in the Champions League over the past two seasons, resulting in their elimination from the tournament each time.

The most recent elimination at the hands of the Red Devils particularly stung, as Neymar felt confident the team would advance and then was helpless as they squandered a 2-0 first-leg advantage in Paris.

"I think it was one of the only times I saw [Neymar] so sad, not only because of the elimination but also because he could not help his club,” Neymar Sr. said. “PSG was going to qualify, and Neymar would be able to play in the Champions League.

“It was a very sad moment for all of us, for the fans, for the club and especially for Neymar because he could not be present on the field.”

Neymar Sr. also addressed the situation with former United great Eric Cantona, who reportedly gestured at him and sparred with the PSG star on social media.

On the Cantona situation, he added: "It's normal, you know, they were close enough to each other, we know that Eric Cantona likes to criticize Neymar, and at that moment everyone defends his colors.

“Neymar was there as a fan. He had the right to say what he wanted and to be able to live the moment thoroughly.

“We did not want to be verbally abused in our own stadium, there was this revolt due to this situation but it is the past.”