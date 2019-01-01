Newly promoted side Western Stima target seven points in three games

The National Super League champions gained promotion to the top tier last season

is targeting seven points from the remaining three games in the first leg of the Kenyan .

The promoted side had set a maximum of 30 points in the first leg, but that will just remain a wish following the 4-0 loss against Stima last weekend. Coach Paul Agai, however, set a target for his team in the remaining three matches.

"When we were promoted we had targeted 30 points but it is not possible. We have three games remaining, two away and one at home. , and AFC are not easy sides to play but we will give our best.

"If we manage to get seven points from those three games we will finish the first leg with 27 points. In the second leg we will be able to fill the deficit and finish with at least 60 points."

The Kisumu-County based side was promoted to the top tier this season alongside .