Newly-promoted Bidco United ready for KPL challenge - Akhulia

The Thika side earned a top-flight slot after the FKF moved to cancel all leagues in the country owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia has explained their main priorities after they were promoted to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the 2020/21 season.

Bidco were second on the National Super League (NSL) table and got promotion alongside leaders Nairobi City Stars.

The two sides earned their slots in the top-tier after the Football Federation (FKF) moved to cancel all leagues in the country owing to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

More teams

“I think we are ready because we have been in the Super League for more than 20 years. We are ready for another new challenge and we are not going to just participate alone but we are going to try and compete,” Akhulia told Goal.

“We will try and give a good account for ourselves and hope we will not drop again almost instantly after promotion.

“The promotion is a big motivation for our boys because they have been fighting for it all along. We have had 26 coaches before me and this illustrates the struggle we have attempted to earn promotion.”

Accepting the fact that KPL may pose a different challenge for his side, the former club team manager and assistant coach said it would be foolhardy for them to set their aim at registering instant success in KPL.

“Premier League is a different ball game and therefore it calls for a different approach. In NSL, one is always fighting for survival and in KPL we will ensure we are going to fight for something good,” he added.

“But we cannot lie to ourselves we will that go and conquer the league straight [away]. When one is promoted and starts bragging does it mean there are no other people in that league who are ready to clinch it? No!

“We must learn from the teams that got promoted and ended up struggling badly.”

On transfer matters, Akhulia explained what the approach will be when the transfer window, the date of which is unknown for now, opens.

“We are not going to make a total overhaul of the team because we want our players who helped in the promotion course to fill the heat of the KPL,” continued the coach.

“Of course, we can look for two or three players who have the top-flight experience but I can confirm we are not going to disassemble the whole team.

“If we do that, we will be shooting our own feet before we even make a move forward. Our priority will be those who we have and if need be, we will beef up a little.”