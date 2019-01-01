Newcastle vs Watford: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Rafael Benitez's side host the Hornets at St James' Park in an all-Premier League tie for a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup

Less than a month after they played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League, Newcastle United and Watford meet in the FA Cup fourth round.

Rafael Benitez’s Magpies were forced to overcome a replay in the third round against Blackburn Rovers and they will look to kick on after their 3-0 win over Cardiff City last time out.

Javi Gracia's side, meanwhile, are looking to make it six games unbeaten - though they have only won twice in that streak, including their FA Cup third-round win over Woking.

Game Newcastle United vs Watford Date Saturday, January 26 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US the game will not be broadcast but can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game not be broadcast or streamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Woodman Defenders Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Manquillo, Sterry Midfielders Perez, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy, Murphy Forwards Rondon, Joselu, Roberts

After their rout of Cardiff, Benitez may opt to field the same starting XI as he looks to build some momentum.

That said, both Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey are expected to return following injury lay-offs and could feature.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Rondon.

Position Watford players Goalkeepers Foster, Gomes, Dahlberg Defenders Femenia, Mariappa, Kabasele, Holebas, Cathcart, Britos, Wilmot, Prodl, Masina, Janmaat, Navarro Midfielders Cleverley, Capoue, Sema, Pereyra, Chalobah, Doucoure, Quina Forwards Deeney, Deulofeu, Success, Gray, Penaranda

Javi Gracia may opt to hand a recall to Craig Cathcart in defence after he missed out on their previous game - but he is still expected to be without Will Hughes.

The midfielder had been in fine form for the Hornets before he picked up a head injury against Crystal Palace.

Potential Watford starting XI: Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Kabasele, Holebas; Cleverley, Capoue, Sema, Pereyra; Deeney, Deulofeu.

Betting & Match Odds

Watford are the slight favourites with odds of 6/4 to win, according to bet 365 . Newcastle have marginally longer odds of 2/1 while a draw is at 12/5.

Match Preview

With the 3-0 win over Cardiff in the Premier League under their belts, Newcastle United will be looking to give their confidence another boost when they host Watford in the FA Cup fourth round.

An unexpected double for Fabian Schar helped the Magpies on their way to a vital victory last weekend and they will look to follow it up with progression to the last 16 against Javi Gracia’s Hornets.

Benitez's hands may be tied in regard to January signings, but he'll be looking for a repeat performance from his side as they aim to give the fans something to cheer with a good cup run.

Watford will certainly be no pushovers, however, with the Hornets on a run of five games without defeat and an impressive seventh place in the Premier League table, as things stand.

They will have to manage without the influence of Will Hughes in the middle, however, who looks set to continue his absence following an apparent concussion suffered against Crystal Palace.