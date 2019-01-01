Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Reds may have suffered a potentially fatal blow to their European ambitions but are still firmly in the mix for domestic honours at St James' Park

Having come away empty-handed from their Champions League semi-final first leg - despite arguably delivering the better showing at Camp Nou - will look to turn the pain of their defeat against into another vital three points in the Premier League title race against Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw their quest for a second European final derailed thanks to two pieces of typical skill from Lionel Messi that left them reeling in a 3-0 defeat .

Though they are not yet out of the running to reach Madrid in June, the Reds will travel to St James' Park at the very least with a strengthened resolve to keep in the running for the domestic crown.

They come up against former manager Rafa Benitez, who could very well be taking charge of his final Magpies home game, setting up the stage for an intriguing, potentially enthralling encounter.

Game Newcastle vs Liverpool Date Saturday, May 4 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Live. It can be streamed via NBCSports.com

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live NBCSports.com

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Elliot, Woodman Defenders Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Barreca, Dummett, Yedlin, Manquillo Midfielders Hayden, Ki, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Kenedy Forwards Atsu, Perez, Rondon, Muto, Joselu

Captain Jamal Lascelles returns to hand a boost to Rafa Benitez following his absence against thanks to a stomach issue.

Miguel Almiron remains among a handful of long-term absentees who will not play again this year.

Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Atsu; Perez, Rondon.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Robertson Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Liverpool have been hit by the blow that Naby Keita's season is over, with the central midfielder out for at least two months following a thigh injury picked up at Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old is now also a doubt for the Afican Cup of Nations too.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Sturridge.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are odds-on favourites at 4/11 to take the win with bet365 . Newcastle are at 17/2 while a draw is available at 17/4.

Match Preview