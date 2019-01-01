Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Team news, preview and predictions

The Magpies will be keen to build on last weekend’s victory over West Ham United when they host the Cherries on Saturday

will be keen to build on their improving recent form when they host Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday.

After an underwhelming start to the season, the Magpies have begun to turn things around, winning two of their last four including last weekend’s impressive 3-2 victory at .

Bournemouth, however, will represent steam opponents, as they begin the weekend up in seventh place, on 16 points, having lost just three matches so far this season.

Eddie Howe’s side also caught the eye with a 1-0 victory over last term, and will represent particularly stern opponents for the Northern heavyweights on Saturday.

Stream live sport on Showmax now!

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Team News & Stats

For the hosts, Sean Longstaff is definitely out as he continues his suspension for a red card received against Wolverhampton Wanderers, although three players are also doubtful for the encounter.

It remains to be seen whether Steve Bruce will be able to call upon Florian Lejeune, Matt Ritchie and Fabian Schar are able to take to the field on Saturday.

Bournemouth are also without suspended Jefferson Lerma, who will likely be replaced by Lewis Cook, while Dan Gosling is a doubt.

However, Howe will have to do without various key figures, with David Brooks, Junior Stanislas, Charlie Daniels and Andrew Surman are all set to sit this one out due to injury.

While Brooks and Surman may return later this month, Stanislas and Daniels are both recovering from operations, and are longer-term absentees.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Key Facts & Stats

Bournemouth have an encouraging recent record at SJP, having won two of their three Premier League away games at the stadium. However, they were defeated 2-1 by Newcastle in the corresponding fixture last term.

Nonetheless, they’ll take confidence from the fact that they’ve kept clean sheets in each of their last three fixtures in the top flight. They’ve never before gone four games in a row without conceding in the division, but could make history on Saturday in a match you can stream live on Showmax!

Perhaps Howe will be more concerned about getting his side firing again way from home; they scored 17 across six away games in the Prem before their last two away fixtures, in which they’ve failed to net, and this is something that may well need to be remedied fit they’re to avoid defeat against Newcastle.

Intriguingly, despite having overseen 915 matches in English football in all competitions, Newcastle boss Bruce has never before faced Bournemouth, who will become the 87th different side he’s come up against.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth Predictions

With both sides in improving form at the moment, and coming into this one on the back of fine results last weekend, this is a contest that could feasibly go either way.

The return to the side of Jonjo Shelvey has proved critical for Newcastle in recent weeks, and unless Bournemouth can keep him under wraps, he may prove influential yet again in front of the home support at St James’ Park.

While this Bournemouth side have proved that they can get the job done against bigger and, on paper, stronger teams, their underwhelming recent away form may give Newcastle the edge as they go in search of their first back-to-back Premier League victories since April.