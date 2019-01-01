Newcastle United winger Atsu: This is going to be an important season for me

The Ghanaian speaks on his impact at St. James Park after several years on loan at various clubs

attacker Christian Atsu believes he must be more consistent with his performances if he is to take his game to the next level.

The winger has enjoyed a good start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign since returning to action from a thigh injury sustained while on international duty with at the (Afcon) in January.

He capped his season debut with an assist for the only goal in a stunning 1-0 win at Hotspur on matchday three and followed that up with another fine outing in a 1-1 draw with before the international break.

“I think this is going to be an important season for me," Atsu said, as reported by The Northern Echo.

“I have been here for four years now and I have had some good times and played some good games – but I still don’t really think people have been able to see the best of me, certainly not on a consistent basis.

“That is the challenge now, to make sure this season is different.

“I am very happy with the way the team is playing and the way we are trying to press teams, I think that will help with my game."

Atsu initially joined Newcastle from on loan in 2016 before making the transfer permanent the following year.

“The biggest thing for me this season is to be consistent," the 27-year-old added.

“I have had some good performances with Newcastle but I need to start being more consistent and keeping my standards at the same level through the season.

Article continues below

“That is probably what has held me back in my time at Newcastle so far, I haven’t been consistent enough.

“I am working as hard as I can to try to improve that, I feel as though my fitness is getting better and hopefully that will help me when I am on the pitch."

Atsu will hope to continue his good run on Saturday when The Magpies visit in the Premier League.